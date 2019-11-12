Deepika Padukone Falls Sick After Having Too Much Fun At Best Friend's Wedding; Shares Picture!
Weddings are too much fun, especially when your best friend is getting hitched! Recently, Deepika Padukone attended her bestie's wedding in Benguluru. However now, the actress seems to be suffering the after-effects of all the fun she had there.
Deepika recently took to her Instagram story to post a picture of herself. In the click, the 'Padmaavat' actress looks weary and her caption read, "When you have too much fun at your best friend's wedding." The actress also added a thermometer sticker in her post.
Well, we hope the actress recovers as soon as possible!
Speaking about her bestie Urvashi Keswani's wedding, pictures of Deepika from the mehendi ceremony went viral on the internet. Her hubby Ranveer Singh too joined her at the sangeet function where he added glitter to the wedding functions by rapping songs from his film 'Gully Boy'.
Urvashi got hitched in South Indian style on Sunday. For the wedding, Deepika looked radiant in an ivory kanjeevaram saree which she acessorized with a chocker. The actress wore a traditional gajra in her hair and looked every bit pretty.
Check out some of the pictures and videos from the wedding festivities.
@deepikapadukone and @anishapadukone At her friend urvashi keshvani's keshvani's wedding♥️
A post shared by Deepika Padukone World❤️ (@deepikaholic_world) on Nov 10, 2019 at 5:18am PST
@deepikapadukone with her sister @anishapadukone at her friend Urvashi's wedding
A post shared by Deepika Padukone World❤️ (@deepikaholic_world) on Nov 10, 2019 at 3:18am PST
Deepika Padukone Today at her friend's wedding 😍😍💛 ديبيكا بادوكون اليوم في حفل زواج صديقتها. #deepikapadukone
A post shared by deepveer.news (@deepveer.news) on Nov 10, 2019 at 6:17am PST
Ranveer Singh rapping at Deepika's friend Sangeet party رانفير سينغ بغني راب بحفل زواج رفيقة ديبيكا 😍 #deepveer #ranveersingh #deepikapadukone
A post shared by deepveer.news (@deepveer.news) on Nov 8, 2019 at 11:42pm PST
Deepveer at the wedding in Bangalore, today 😍 ديبفير اليوم في حفل زواجهم رفقاتهم في بانغلور 😍😍 #ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #deepveer
A post shared by deepveer.news (@deepveer.news) on Nov 8, 2019 at 2:21pm PST
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' where she is essaying the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Besides this film, the actress is also a part of Ranveer Singh's '83.
