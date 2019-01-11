Deepika Padukone's Fight Against Depression Makes Its Way Into Children's Book!

Deepika Padukone had a hard battle against depression and she suffered a lot between 2014-15 and had broken down several times at interviews. The Padmaavat actress took depression head on and came out swinging in all her glory. Her story is an inspiration to one and all and Deepika Padukone is a born fighter and there's nothing that can get her down.

Not only did she fight off depression, she spearheaded an awareness campaign and opened an NGO 'Live, Love, Laugh' and encouraged the ones who are suffering from depression to come out of it. The NGO thwarts negative talks and the stigma attached to depression saying that there's nothing to be ashamed about the illness.

Deepika Padukone's fight against depression has now made its way into a children's book 'The Dot That Went For A Walk' and is written by Lakshmi Nambiar, Reema Gupta, and Sarada Akkineni. The book showcases the stories of 51 accomplished Indian women and introduce the concept of Women Power to children from an early stage.

Lakshmi Nambiar, the co-author of the book revealed that Deepika Padukone knows about the book and will share stage during the book launch. She opened up to MidDay by saying,

"From the acting community, Deepika emerged as a unanimous choice. When we dug deeper, we found that what inspired them about her is her honesty and willingness to talk about her vulnerabilities. By sharing her journey bravely with the world, she showed the younger generation that a healthy dialogue is needed as much on mental fitness as on physical fitness."

