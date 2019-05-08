Deepika Padukone Gets TROLLED By Shahid Kapoor's Brother Ishaan Khatter In The Funniest Way!

Deepika Posted This Picture

This is the picture, Deepika Padukone shared on her Instagram page and Ishaan Khattar commented on her picture, "Chewbacca is that you?"

For the unversed, Chewbacca is a fictional character in the Star Wars franchise and we're totally laughing hard at Ishaan's funny reply!

Meanwhile, Deepika Has Taken Internet By Storm

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone graced MET Gala 2019 and her barbie inspired look was highly praised by fans. She was also seen chilling with YouTube star and talk show host Lilly Singh.

Lilly captioned the picture, "Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it. ❤️"

Dippy With Her Gang

Seen here is Deepika Padukone chilling with Priyanka Chopra, Nina Dobrev, Prabal Gurung and Natasha Poonawalla at MET Gala 2019 after party.

Oozing Hotness & How!

Deepika Padukone upped her style game and left many fans gasping for breath.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chappaak.