Deepika Padukone Hugs And Consoles Boney Kapoor After He Breaks Down At The Book Launch On Sridevi

Actress Deepika Padukone and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor unveiled the book 'Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess' by Satyarth Nayak on Sunday in New Delhi.

While unveiling the book, Boney Kapoor got emotional, talking about his dear wife and broke down in tears. Deepika, who was standing next to him, hugged and consoled him.

At the book launch, Deepika shared the secret bond between her and Sridevi. She revealed that she and the late Sridevi shared a special close bond, which the outside world never knew. She mentioned that 'Nagini' and Boney Kapoor were the real champions as they were very supportive of her in her initial days in Bollywood. DP said that Sridevi watched every film of hers and used to send her personalised messages, praising her acting skills.

Deepika also stated that she was personally very fond of Sridevi and said it's the 'Southern connect', which was the reason for their close bonding. She said she felt honoured to be present at the event and launch a book on her favourite actress. The event also had Gauri Shinde, director of Sridevi's famous movie 'English Vinglish'.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. Sridevi was known for her evergreen beauty and versatile acting. Considered as India's legendary actress, her demise left everyone heartbroken. The book which was earlier titled 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar' was approved by her husband Boney Kapoor. The book chronicles her excellence in cinema and her biography. The foreword of the book is penned by actress Kajol.