      Deepika Padukone Hugs And Consoles Boney Kapoor After He Broke Down At The Book Launch On Sridevi

      Actress Deepika Padukone and Bollywood Producer Boney Kapoor unveiled the book 'Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess' by Satyarth Nayak on Sunday at New Delhi.

      While unveiling the book, Boney Kapoor got emotional on talking about his dear wife and broke down in tears. Deepika, who was standing next to him hugged and consoled him.

      At the book launch, Deepika shared the secret bond between her and Sridevi. She revealed that she and Sridevi shared a special close bond which the outside world never knew. She mentioned that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were the real champions as they were very supportive to her in her initial days in Bollywood. Deepika said that Sridevi watched every film of hers and used to send her personalized messages, praising her acting skills.

      Deepika also stated that she was personally very fond of Sridevi and said it's the 'Southern connect' which was the reason for their close bonding. She said she felt honoured to be present at the event and launch a book on her favorite actress. The event also had Gauri Shinde, director of Sridevi's famous movie 'English Vinglish'.

      Bollywood's eternal star Sridevi passed away on February 24 last year in Dubai. Sridevi was known for her evergreen beauty and versatile acting. Considered as India's legendary actress, her demise left everyone heartbroken. The book which was earlier titled 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar' was approved by her husband Boney Kapoor. The book chronicles her excellence in cinema and her biography. The foreword of the book is penned by actress Kajol.

