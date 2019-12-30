    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Deepika Padukone's Imitation Of Priya Varrier's Famous Wink On Chhapaak Sets Is Cuteness Overload!

      By
      |

      Known for showcasing remarkable mettle on screen, Deepika Padukone is an ebullient actor with no pause button. She breathes every character she portrays and with her upcoming film, Chhapaak all set to release, the actress is giving her fans an insight into the off-screen behind the camera moments and it's sure to sway your hearts away.

      deepika

      People are crushing over her, yet again for the cuteness she exudes! A behind-the scene video of the actor with her director Meghna Gulzar might be a little help. Seen in her Malti avatar, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share the third instalment of BTS video series "DPism" and uff! that wink.

      The video says 'Take that Priya Varrier' - the lady who made wink looked like never before. This wink has now taken over Malti aka Deepika and we're totally loving it. Deepika's caption for the video read, "Episode 3 of #dpisms !!!! 😉@priya.p.varrier #chhapaak #10thjanuary."

      View this post on Instagram

      Episode 3 of #dpisms !!!😉 @priya.p.varrier #chhapaak #10thjanuary

      A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

      It is her commitment to her craft that has propelled Deepika into becoming one of the most sought after actress of the industry and an inveterate entertainer.

      The character of Malti has already created a revolution in the country ever since her first look and the opus impact that the Chhapaak trailer has created is mind boggling. Deepika's dedication and diligence is very evident with every role she plays. But if this taste of Deepika as "Malti" isn't enough to hold fans out until then, they can catch her never seen avatar in Chhapaak. The makers are undertaking various means to communicate the message of self-belief and change the existing norms of society for betterment.

      Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit the big screens on 10th January 2020.

      Deepika Padukone Wants To Do A Young & Fresh Film With Ranveer Singh; Tired Of Doing Period Dramas!

      Deepika Padukone Says Her Depression Spiralled Again During Chhapaak, Had A Counsellor On Sets

      Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 30, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue