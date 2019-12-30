Deepika Padukone's Imitation Of Priya Varrier's Famous Wink On Chhapaak Sets Is Cuteness Overload!

Known for showcasing remarkable mettle on screen, Deepika Padukone is an ebullient actor with no pause button. She breathes every character she portrays and with her upcoming film, Chhapaak all set to release, the actress is giving her fans an insight into the off-screen behind the camera moments and it's sure to sway your hearts away.

People are crushing over her, yet again for the cuteness she exudes! A behind-the scene video of the actor with her director Meghna Gulzar might be a little help. Seen in her Malti avatar, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share the third instalment of BTS video series "DPism" and uff! that wink.

The video says 'Take that Priya Varrier' - the lady who made wink looked like never before. This wink has now taken over Malti aka Deepika and we're totally loving it. Deepika's caption for the video read, "Episode 3 of #dpisms !!!! 😉@priya.p.varrier #chhapaak #10thjanuary."

It is her commitment to her craft that has propelled Deepika into becoming one of the most sought after actress of the industry and an inveterate entertainer.

The character of Malti has already created a revolution in the country ever since her first look and the opus impact that the Chhapaak trailer has created is mind boggling. Deepika's dedication and diligence is very evident with every role she plays. But if this taste of Deepika as "Malti" isn't enough to hold fans out until then, they can catch her never seen avatar in Chhapaak. The makers are undertaking various means to communicate the message of self-belief and change the existing norms of society for betterment.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit the big screens on 10th January 2020.

