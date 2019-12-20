Deepika Padukone Is All Set To Invest $5 Million In E-Taxi Start-up Blu Smart

Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated actors of our generation. Along with acting, the ethereal beauty recently ventured into film production with her upcoming movie Chhapaak. And now, Deepika has decided to invest $5 dollars in an e-taxi service that aims to employ women drivers for empowerment.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Punit Goyal, co-founder of Blu Smart cab service, revealed that the actress would soon be lending $5 million for the business. Earlier too, Deepika had helped the start-up raise $3 million for the ambitious cab service venture.

Punit stated, “Deepika loves the vision of our company. She is aware that our cars are safer to travel – the safety standards are very high. We own the cars and we get the drivers on board. Drivers do not need to bring a car on board. Also, she realized that cars are all-electric vehicles. While we are building a great mobility platform, we are also doing something about the environment. The cars are zero-emission. Moreover, there’s no surge pricing and also there’s no ride cancellation. So, when you book a ride, you get a ride. You can cancel the ride but the driver can’t. Due to all these reasons, she Deepika felt motivated to invest.”

He went onto add, “Deepika scaled the brand and emphasized the need for women empowerment. She also got on board some women drivers so that they can gain employment. That was her idea.”

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the highly anticipated Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens next year on January 10.

ALSO READ: Chhapaak Promotions In Delhi Cancelled; 'It Will Be Insensitive To Promote Our Film At This Time’

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone On Balancing Work And Life With Ranveer Singh: We Understand Each Other