    Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles With Kendall Jenner At An Event In New York; See Pictures

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone is quite a busy bee these days with her work commitments. After wrapping up Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, the actress flew to London to begin shooting for Kabir Khan's '83 where she will be playing Ranveer Singh's wife in the film.

    Taking out some time out from her shooting schedule, Deepika recently flew to New York to attend the fundraising dinner for the Youth Anxiety Center. The actress who has battled depression in the past and has her own NGO, 'Love Love Laugh' to share awareness about mental health, later even took to her Instagram page to share few glimpses from the night.

    Sharing a video, Deepika wrote, "Apart from research and outreach programmes, The Youth Anxiety Center has conducted more than 75,000 treatment sessions in six years...something to be very proud of! Thank You #AnnaWintour for inviting me as your guest to this very special evening and allowing me to share my story. I wish you all the very best and look forward to supporting the centres future initiatives. As the African proverb goes, "If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far, go together". @tlllfoundation #youthanxietycentre @voguemagazine."

    Apart from research and outreach programmes,The Youth Anxiety Center has conducted more than 75,000 treatment sessions in six years...something to be very proud of! Thank You #AnnaWintour for inviting me as your guest to this very special evening and allowing me to share my story. I wish you all the very best and look forward to supporting the centres future initiatives. As the African proverb goes, “If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far, go together”. @tlllfoundation #youthanxietycentre @voguemagazine

    Happy Girls Are The Prettiest

    A picture of Deepika Padukone with Kendall Jenner at the event is going viral on the internet. In the frame, both of them are seen flashing a smile for the paparazzi.

    Deepika even posted this picture on her Insta story and wrote, "I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul ... I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind ... always! @kendalljenner"

    Hello Boss Lady

    The 'Padmaavat' actress looked stunning in a jet black pantsuit with fringe sleeves at the event. What do you folks think about her look?

    Deepika Spoke About Her Battle With Depression

    According to Vogue India, Deepika who has had a battle with depression opened up at the event, "That was the hardest part. To put on a front every single day like everything is okay in your life when actually that's far from reality. You're smiling and bringing joy into other people's lives when you have none."

    She added, "300 Million people in the world suffer from anxiety and depression. Where I think the key to know is that depression and anxiety can creep up on absolutely anybody, from any profession, from any gender, from any part of the world. The toughest part for me was the months was in the months when I didn't know it was happening. The day I understood and there was a name to it and it was called clinical depression, I already started feeling much better. If there is anything that I have learned in the journey of recovery, you need to be patient and that there is hope. Superman once said, "Once you choose hope, anything is possible."

    There's Hope, Says Deepika

    The actress posted this black-and-white photography and captioned it as, "Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge... But my experience with the illness has taught me so much;to be patient for one...but most importantly that there is ‘Hope'! @tlllfoundation #youthanxietycentre."

