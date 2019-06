Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles With Kendall Jenner At An Event In New York; See Pictures

Happy Girls Are The Prettiest

A picture of Deepika Padukone with Kendall Jenner at the event is going viral on the internet. In the frame, both of them are seen flashing a smile for the paparazzi.

Deepika even posted this picture on her Insta story and wrote, "I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul ... I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind ... always! @kendalljenner"

Hello Boss Lady

The 'Padmaavat' actress looked stunning in a jet black pantsuit with fringe sleeves at the event. What do you folks think about her look?

Deepika Spoke About Her Battle With Depression

According to Vogue India, Deepika who has had a battle with depression opened up at the event, "That was the hardest part. To put on a front every single day like everything is okay in your life when actually that's far from reality. You're smiling and bringing joy into other people's lives when you have none."

She added, "300 Million people in the world suffer from anxiety and depression. Where I think the key to know is that depression and anxiety can creep up on absolutely anybody, from any profession, from any gender, from any part of the world. The toughest part for me was the months was in the months when I didn't know it was happening. The day I understood and there was a name to it and it was called clinical depression, I already started feeling much better. If there is anything that I have learned in the journey of recovery, you need to be patient and that there is hope. Superman once said, "Once you choose hope, anything is possible."

There's Hope, Says Deepika

The actress posted this black-and-white photography and captioned it as, "Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge... But my experience with the illness has taught me so much;to be patient for one...but most importantly that there is ‘Hope'! @tlllfoundation #youthanxietycentre."