Deepika Padukone Is ETHEREAL On The Ramp As She Walks For Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla!

Deepika Padukone looks beautiful in cream-gold lehenga on ramp; Watch video | FilmiBeat

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have made some stunning contributions to fashion for 33 years now. The designer duo put up a show on Thursday night, celebrating 33 years in the industry, and guess who their showstopper was? One of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone!

Deepika left everyone in awe as she walked for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on Thursday night. Deepika was the epitome of grace as she walked the ramp in a gorgeous off-white lehenga with intricate embroidery, chikankari and mirror work. The smokey-eyed makeup and large statement earrings completed her look.

The show was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Mehta, Twinkle Khanna, Radhika Merchant and others.

On the work front for Deepika, she will next be seen in two of the most anticipated movies of 2020. One is Chhapaak, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and is based on the story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The other one is Kabir Khan's '83, a film on Indian cricket team's World Cup win in 1983, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead as Kapil Dev.

MOST READ: Arjun Rampal Gets Trolled For Driving A Luxury Car In Flood; 'I Was In An Alto' Is His EPIC Comeback