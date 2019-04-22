English
    LEAKED: Deepika Padukone's Kissing Scene From Chhapaak Sets Goes Viral

    Deepika Padukone kisses Vikrant Massey during Chhapaak shooting; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Deepika Padukone's upcoming film, Chhapaak is in tremendous buzz and her fans have been waiting for the film release with a bated breath. Meanwhile, a video from the sets of Chhapaak in New Delhi, which features Deepika and Vikrant Massey kissing, has been leaked online. The new video is a part of a series of several leaks from the Delhi shoot schedule of the film.

    On the shooting of film chhapaak Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's kissing scene is leaked . . @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey . . . . Credit @trendytiding for more updates . . . #chhapaak #kissingscene #chhapaakkissingscene #leak #chhapaakfilm #chhapaakmovie #movieclips #moviescenes #leakvideo #bollywoodfilms #bollywoodstars #bollywoodquestions #bollywoodquestion #bollywoodstylefile

    Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, played by Deepika. The 20-second-long footage features Deepika and Vikrant paired opposite each other for the first time kissing while seated on the roof of a building. As they kiss, the crowd is heard cheering for the duo.

    This is not the first leak for Chhpaak, as several videos featuring Deepika have surfaced on the Internet. Recently, a video featuring the Padmaavat star dressed in a school uniform was doing rounds online.

    Another video from the sets captured Deepika, in and as her character Malti, filming a sequence on a street without realising that a phone camera is capturing her. Chhapaak, backed by Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

    Read more about: deepika padukone chhapaak
    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
