LEAKED: Deepika Padukone's Kissing Scene From Chhapaak Sets Goes Viral
Deepika Padukone's upcoming film, Chhapaak is in tremendous buzz and her fans have been waiting for the film release with a bated breath. Meanwhile, a video from the sets of Chhapaak in New Delhi, which features Deepika and Vikrant Massey kissing, has been leaked online. The new video is a part of a series of several leaks from the Delhi shoot schedule of the film.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, played by Deepika. The 20-second-long footage features Deepika and Vikrant paired opposite each other for the first time kissing while seated on the roof of a building. As they kiss, the crowd is heard cheering for the duo.
This is not the first leak for Chhpaak, as several videos featuring Deepika have surfaced on the Internet. Recently, a video featuring the Padmaavat star dressed in a school uniform was doing rounds online.
Another video from the sets captured Deepika, in and as her character Malti, filming a sequence on a street without realising that a phone camera is capturing her. Chhapaak, backed by Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.