    Deepika Padukone Launches Children’s Book With Her Story; Sidharth Malhotra Takes Selfies With Fans

    On Wednesday, the gorgeous Deepika Padukone attended a book launch event looking pretty in pink. She launched a children's book titled 'The Dot That Went For A Walk', which has a chapter on Deepika's battle against depression. Actor Sidharth Malhotra rang in his 34th birthday today and he was snapped posing for selfies with fans. Sidharth's midnight birthday party last night was a star studded affair. Check out the pictures of these two gorgeous actors!

    Deepika Launches A Children's Book

    Deepika Padukone was present at a book launch of a children's book with inspiring stories from 51 highly accomplished women right from Indira Gandhi, Kiran Bedi, Rani Laxmibai to Deepika Padukone. Titled ‘The Dot That Went For A Walk', the book has a chapter on Deepika's fight against depression. Deepika looked gorgeous in a ruffled candy pink top red pants, and a pair of hot pink Balenciaga shoes at the event today.

    It Has A Chapter On Deepika's Battle Against Depression

    Deepika has been vocal about her fight against depression and has been an inspiration and a voice of support for people suffering from mental illnesses. She was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to go vocal about her battle against depression in 2015. She has started the Live Love Laugh Foundation which ‘seeks to champion the cause of mental health in India, with a focus on depression in particular'. The Dot That Went For A Walk is written by Lakshmi Nambiar, Reema Gupta and Sarada Akkineni.

    Birthday Boy Takes Selfies With Fans

    Actor Sidharth Malhotra turned 34 today and he posed for selfies with some fans, sporting a casual black tee. Sidharth hosted a midnight birthday cum housewarming bash at his new residence last night. It was a star studded party attended by Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Imtiaz Ali, Kriti Sanon and many others. He later cut his birthday cake in the presence of media and posed for some pictures.

    Say Cheese!

    On the work front, Sidharth is currently filming for two films, Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavan, both of which are scheduled for release this year. He was last seen in Neeraj Pandey's movie Aiyaary, starring alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and others.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 0:29 [IST]
