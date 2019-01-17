Deepika Padukone Launches Children’s Book With Her Story; Sidharth Malhotra Takes Selfies With Fans

Deepika Launches A Children's Book

Deepika Padukone was present at a book launch of a children's book with inspiring stories from 51 highly accomplished women right from Indira Gandhi, Kiran Bedi, Rani Laxmibai to Deepika Padukone. Titled ‘The Dot That Went For A Walk', the book has a chapter on Deepika's fight against depression. Deepika looked gorgeous in a ruffled candy pink top red pants, and a pair of hot pink Balenciaga shoes at the event today.

It Has A Chapter On Deepika's Battle Against Depression

Deepika has been vocal about her fight against depression and has been an inspiration and a voice of support for people suffering from mental illnesses. She was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to go vocal about her battle against depression in 2015. She has started the Live Love Laugh Foundation which ‘seeks to champion the cause of mental health in India, with a focus on depression in particular'. The Dot That Went For A Walk is written by Lakshmi Nambiar, Reema Gupta and Sarada Akkineni.

Birthday Boy Takes Selfies With Fans

Actor Sidharth Malhotra turned 34 today and he posed for selfies with some fans, sporting a casual black tee. Sidharth hosted a midnight birthday cum housewarming bash at his new residence last night. It was a star studded party attended by Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Imtiaz Ali, Kriti Sanon and many others. He later cut his birthday cake in the presence of media and posed for some pictures.

Say Cheese!

On the work front, Sidharth is currently filming for two films, Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavan, both of which are scheduled for release this year. He was last seen in Neeraj Pandey's movie Aiyaary, starring alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and others.