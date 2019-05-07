Is Deepika Padukone PREGNANT? Fans Say BABY BUMP Is Visible In Her New Picture With Priyanka Chopra!
It seems the new posts of Priyanka Chopra, wherein she can be seen chilling with Deepika Padukone and hubby Nick Jonas at the MET Gala after party, have sparked new rumours around Deepika's pregnancy. Blame the camera's angle or Deepika's outfit, fans think Deepika is pregnant and she's sporting a baby bump! Have a look at the picture and also check out how netizens are losing their peace of mind, while assuming that Deepika is pregnant...
Priyanka & Nick Spotted With Deepika
While many fans are happy to see Deepika and Priyanka in the same frame, many are busy claiming that Deepika's pregnant.
@jueejain3333: "Is Deepika having a baby bump"
@unnati_ghoshi: "Deepika ka pet SAB Ko dikh Raha hoga."
@Samira_37821: "Deepika looking pregnant."
@Kyliejenner1537: "Is Deepika pregnant"
@rouzil9: "I think dipaka pregnant."
@Preeetixo;"Deepika is pregnant."
We're Surely Blaming The Camera Angle. Meanwhile, Check Out Other Posts Of PeeCee
Priyanka also shared a mushy picture with her hubby Nick Jonas and captioned it, "Sometimes u just have to sneak it in!! @nickjonas❤️"
Oh My Gosh!
"He makes me sparkle ❤️," wrote Priyanka Chopra, while sharing her picture with him from the MET Gala 2019 after party.
Priyanka Is Currently Ruling The Internet
Priyanka's dramatic appearance has become the talk of the town. While some are trolling it, some are in awe of her gutsy choice! Nonetheless, Priyanka has surely managed to grab eyeballs and stole the thunder from many celebs at MET Gala 2019.
