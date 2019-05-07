Is Deepika Padukone PREGNANT? Fans Say BABY BUMP Is Visible In Her New Picture With Priyanka Chopra!

Priyanka & Nick Spotted With Deepika

While many fans are happy to see Deepika and Priyanka in the same frame, many are busy claiming that Deepika's pregnant.

@jueejain3333: "Is Deepika having a baby bump"

@unnati_ghoshi: "Deepika ka pet SAB Ko dikh Raha hoga."

@Samira_37821: "Deepika looking pregnant."

@Kyliejenner1537: "Is Deepika pregnant"

@rouzil9: "I think dipaka pregnant."

@Preeetixo;"Deepika is pregnant."

We're Surely Blaming The Camera Angle. Meanwhile, Check Out Other Posts Of PeeCee

Priyanka also shared a mushy picture with her hubby Nick Jonas and captioned it, "Sometimes u just have to sneak it in!! @nickjonas❤️"

Oh My Gosh!

"He makes me sparkle ❤️," wrote Priyanka Chopra, while sharing her picture with him from the MET Gala 2019 after party.

Priyanka Is Currently Ruling The Internet

Priyanka's dramatic appearance has become the talk of the town. While some are trolling it, some are in awe of her gutsy choice! Nonetheless, Priyanka has surely managed to grab eyeballs and stole the thunder from many celebs at MET Gala 2019.