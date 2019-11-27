Deepika Padukone Goes All 'Gulaabo' At The Airport; Makes An Exquisite Appearance In A Pink Ensemble

Looking all exquisite in a pink ensemble, Deepika Padukone blesses our Instagram feed with her pretty pictures. After a long time, we spotted Deepika in a bright pink suit and boy, she's looking heavenly gorgeous! Sporting minimal make-up, the Padmaavat star was spotted in a happy mood. Have a look at her picture below...

The actress recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with visits to Tirupati Tirumala Temple and the Golden Temple in the presence of her in-laws and parents.

Speaking of her work, she will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal and is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Apart from Chhapaak, Deepika will have one more release in 2020 i.e., Kabir Khan's '83. In the film, the leggy lass will be seen in the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's wife, Roma Dev. Her husband Ranveer Singh plays the lead character. The movie is scheduled to arrive in the theatres on April 10, 2020.