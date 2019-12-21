    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone-Meghna Gulzar Giggled Like 13 Year Olds While Discussing Romantic Scenes

      After Chhapaak's trailer dropped, audiences can't wait to catch the movie on screens. Chhapaak is a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The trailer depicts the turmoil that Deepika's character Malti goes through after an acid attack, and the beautiful lightness inherent in her spirit.

      Chhapaak: Deepika Says Nok Jhok Is Her Favourite Part

      This spirit of Malti is characterized even more beautifully in the song 'Nok Jhok', through her budding romance with Vikrant's character, Amol. In a behind-the-scenes video of the song, Deepika explains why it is her favourite part of the movie.

      "If I may be very honest, this is my most favourite part of the movie because it was so unexpected. This is path-breaking in so many ways, especially in cinema where attraction has always been physical," Deepika said.

      She continued, "Chemistry between two people can't be created. You either have it or you don't. I am so fortunate that Vikrant and I have it. The minute we came together for this film, I could tell that it was special."

      Deepika revealed that she and director Meghna "giggled like 13-year olds," while discussing romantic scenes with Vikrant.

      Meghna said about the song, "It's most unexpected how this love story track kind of blossomed out of this supposedly dark film on acid violence" and added, "Love like that should exist more often."

      Nok Jhok is penned by Gulzar, sung by Shankar Mahadevan, and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

      Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 0:42 [IST]
