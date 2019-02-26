Deepika Padukone And Meghna Gulzar Teared Up During Chhapaak’s First Narration

Deepika & Meghna Gulzar Teared Up During Chhapaak's First Narration

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Meghna Gulzar said that she and Deepika teared up during Chhapaak's first narration. "I don't know Deepika long enough to say this, but I feel that we are similar people. So, I know that the subject affects her. When I met her for the first time for the narration, we both had teared up. Then we quickly composed ourselves and I went on to give her the entire narration. But now, like me, she is also in the execution mode. So, she has kept the emotions at a distance and is processing the story differently."

MEghna Will Arrange A Meeting With Laxmi Agarwal For Deepika And Vikrant

Meghna will be arranging a meeting between Deepika, Vikrant and Laxmi before the filming. She told Mid-Day, "I will facilitate the meeting between the four before we start shooting. Vikrant is more external and expressive. In comparison, Deepika's process is far more internalized. With Vikrant, I can hear and see his emotions and with Deepika, I can feel them. We will not have too many readings because we want to keep a certain level of spontaneity for the floor."

Deepika Will Be Disfigured In The Movie

While speaking at an event in Chennai, Meghna had this to say about Deepika's look in the movie. "You won't be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika," she said.

Shooting Starts In The Third Week Of March

"We will start the film in the third week of March 2019, and the cast is still coming together. Vikrant is somebody who I wanted to work with since Raazi. And after I saw him in A Death In The Gunj... you know there are some actors that you just want to work with - and I'm just glad I got the opportunity to have a suitable character for him in this film, which is Deepika's partner," Meghna had said in an interview with IANS.