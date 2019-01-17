English
    Did Deepika Padukone OFFEND Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman While Reacting To Their FLOP Films?

    2018 was one fantabulous year as it witnessed movies like Raazi, Padmaavat, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Stree, Tumbbad, Sanju and many content-driven films. The only thing, which was common in these movies were good content. Interestingly, all big-budget films like Race 3, Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero tanked at the box-office and received flaks from the audience leaving Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan, surprised.

    Yesterday (January 16, 2019), when Deepika Padukone graced the book launch event, she talked about Khans' failures and pay disparity and the fans of Khan trio feel that the actress is taking a dig at them!

    Deepika On Khans’ Failures

    "It's a different thing that the films the Khans did, didn't work. But say, there was a film like ‘Andhadhun' that was led by Ayushmann. So, I think it really boils down to the script itself."

    Deepika Further Adds...

    "I don't think you can blindly say that so and so is in the film, so let's go and watch. Gone are the days when you just had big stars on a film poster and that film worked."

    Do You Agree With Deepika?

    No matter what fans say, we genuinely feel that Deepika is just putting the fact out there. And there's no denying that the ‘content' is the KING, not the superstars!

    Deepika Is Happy That Now Filmmakers Are Making More Female-Driven Films

    "We are in place today where directors are changing roles and that's unheard of. If you have script that has male protagonist and suddenly directors are like, ‘Let me just flip that. Let me just make that female protagonist".

    And then go to so and so with the film' so, you hear of a film that was offered to a male actor two-three years ago and its coming back to you now with a female protagonist which is a huge achievement," said Deepika.

    Deepika On Pay Disparity

    Speaking of pay disparity, Deepika said, "I know my track record and what I'm worth. I know that his films haven't been doing well as my films have been doing. It made absolutely no sense.

    I was okay to say no to that film based on that one thing as I thought it was unfair," revealed Deepika.

    "I'm ready to take those steps and measures and decisions for myself because I want to be able to sleep peacefully at night."

    On the work front, Deepika will be seen in acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal's biopic 'Chhapaak'. The movie will be directed by 'Raazi' fame Meghna Gulzar.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 19:59 [IST]
