Did Deepika Padukone OFFEND Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman While Reacting To Their FLOP Films?

Deepika On Khans’ Failures

"It's a different thing that the films the Khans did, didn't work. But say, there was a film like ‘Andhadhun' that was led by Ayushmann. So, I think it really boils down to the script itself."

Deepika Further Adds...

"I don't think you can blindly say that so and so is in the film, so let's go and watch. Gone are the days when you just had big stars on a film poster and that film worked."

Do You Agree With Deepika?

No matter what fans say, we genuinely feel that Deepika is just putting the fact out there. And there's no denying that the ‘content' is the KING, not the superstars!

Deepika Is Happy That Now Filmmakers Are Making More Female-Driven Films

"We are in place today where directors are changing roles and that's unheard of. If you have script that has male protagonist and suddenly directors are like, ‘Let me just flip that. Let me just make that female protagonist".

And then go to so and so with the film' so, you hear of a film that was offered to a male actor two-three years ago and its coming back to you now with a female protagonist which is a huge achievement," said Deepika.

Deepika On Pay Disparity

Speaking of pay disparity, Deepika said, "I know my track record and what I'm worth. I know that his films haven't been doing well as my films have been doing. It made absolutely no sense.

I was okay to say no to that film based on that one thing as I thought it was unfair," revealed Deepika.

"I'm ready to take those steps and measures and decisions for myself because I want to be able to sleep peacefully at night."