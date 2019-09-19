Deepika Padukone On ’83: Families Of Sportspersons Are Not Given Due Credit

'83 Is Special For Deepika

Coming from a sports background, Deepika has special reasons for being part of the film. Although her role is small, she feels it is important because the families of sportspersons are not given too much credit.

Why She Feels Her Small Role In '83 Is Important

Deepika was quizzed about her role in '83 at the IIFA Awards 2019. She said, "Kabir thought of me for the film. It's a small but special role. I feel like the role of a spouse and family is not always given enough credit when you look at athletes and when they perform and win on international platforms. I feel their families don't get recognized as much as they deserve to. So, keeping that in mind, I wanted to do the film."

"I Don't Think About Awards When I Choose A Film"

The actress was also asked how much awards mean to her, to which she replied, "When I choose a film, I don't think about these things, but when you get recognition by way of awards it feels really good. My process of choosing films has always been simple and honest, and I intend keeping it that way."

Deepika Made Heads Turn At IIFA 2019

Deepika made heads turn on the green carpet of the 20th IIFA awards. Her purple gown with feather and sequin detailing was the talk of the town. Opening up about her fashion choice for the evening, she said, "I wanted to do something different with my fashion and I wanted to enjoy it. Lately, I am going through this phase of wanting to wear things that are outlandish and things that have a lot of colour. So, I am having fun after wearing it."