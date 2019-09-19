Deepika Padukone On ’83: Families Of Sportspersons Are Not Given Due Credit
Kabir Khan's '83 is a highly anticipated film of 2020. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's first ever World Cup win in 1983, under the captainship of Kapil Dev. '83 stars the power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ranveer will be essaying the lead role of Kapil Dev, whereas Deepika will be playing his on-screen wife, Romi Bhatia.
'83 Is Special For Deepika
Coming from a sports background, Deepika has special reasons for being part of the film. Although her role is small, she feels it is important because the families of sportspersons are not given too much credit.
Why She Feels Her Small Role In '83 Is Important
Deepika was quizzed about her role in '83 at the IIFA Awards 2019. She said, "Kabir thought of me for the film. It's a small but special role. I feel like the role of a spouse and family is not always given enough credit when you look at athletes and when they perform and win on international platforms. I feel their families don't get recognized as much as they deserve to. So, keeping that in mind, I wanted to do the film."
"I Don't Think About Awards When I Choose A Film"
The actress was also asked how much awards mean to her, to which she replied, "When I choose a film, I don't think about these things, but when you get recognition by way of awards it feels really good. My process of choosing films has always been simple and honest, and I intend keeping it that way."
Deepika Made Heads Turn At IIFA 2019
Deepika made heads turn on the green carpet of the 20th IIFA awards. Her purple gown with feather and sequin detailing was the talk of the town. Opening up about her fashion choice for the evening, she said, "I wanted to do something different with my fashion and I wanted to enjoy it. Lately, I am going through this phase of wanting to wear things that are outlandish and things that have a lot of colour. So, I am having fun after wearing it."
'83 is scheduled for release in April 2020. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Boman Irani and others.
Apart from '83, fans are also super eager to watch Deepika's other movie, Chhapaak. The film is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Also starring Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.
