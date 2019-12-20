    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Deepika Padukone On Balancing Work And Life With Ranveer Singh: We Understand Each Other

      By
      |

      Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are at the peaks in their personal and professional lives. Having been married for a little over a year, the two are figuring out how to balance work and life at home. During a recent event, Deepika opened up on how she and Ranveer strike a balance between work commitments and making time for each other. She said that they both are on the same page with regard to it.

      Deepika On Balancing Work And Life With Ranveer

      "There are a lot of married couples here, everyone is equally busy and I don't think our lives are very different from anyone else's. You have to respect each other and respect the fact that our careers are very, very important to us. But at the same time, you got to make time for each other... That's something where we are on the same page," said Deepika at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards.

      She continued, "It is important for us to spend quality time with each other and our family and friends. So we make the time for that. We are in the same profession and understand each other's professional demands and we work around it."

      On the work front, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak, a film directed by Meghna Gulzar. Chhapaak's trailer has been very well received by audiences. The film is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak releases on January 10, 2020.

      Ranveer, on the other hand, will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. It is based on India's cricket World Cup win in 1983, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer will be playing Kapil, whereas Deepika will play his on-screen wife, Romi Dev.

      ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Reveals Rahul Dravid Is Her Favourite Cricketer!

      ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Desi Superhero Project Is On Cards!

      Read more about: deepika padukone ranveer singh
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue