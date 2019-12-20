Deepika Padukone On Balancing Work And Life With Ranveer Singh: We Understand Each Other

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are at the peaks in their personal and professional lives. Having been married for a little over a year, the two are figuring out how to balance work and life at home. During a recent event, Deepika opened up on how she and Ranveer strike a balance between work commitments and making time for each other. She said that they both are on the same page with regard to it.

"There are a lot of married couples here, everyone is equally busy and I don't think our lives are very different from anyone else's. You have to respect each other and respect the fact that our careers are very, very important to us. But at the same time, you got to make time for each other... That's something where we are on the same page," said Deepika at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards.

She continued, "It is important for us to spend quality time with each other and our family and friends. So we make the time for that. We are in the same profession and understand each other's professional demands and we work around it."

On the work front, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak, a film directed by Meghna Gulzar. Chhapaak's trailer has been very well received by audiences. The film is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak releases on January 10, 2020.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. It is based on India's cricket World Cup win in 1983, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer will be playing Kapil, whereas Deepika will play his on-screen wife, Romi Dev.

