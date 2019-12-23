Deepika Padukone On Chhapaak’s Comparison With Uyare: Every Film Will Have A Different Texture

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, the film tells the gut wrenching story of an acid attack survivor.

The trailer of the film, although much appreciated, made some draw parallels to it with a Malayalam film called Uyare. Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, it also told a story of an acid attack survivor. Deepika is unfazed by these comparisons, and feels everyone has their own unique way of telling a story about the same subject.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika said, "Everyone has a different way of telling it. Today, someone else can get up and decide to make a film on Laxmi or on acid violence. I think every film will have a different texture. I actually feel like it's a good thing. Cinema is such a powerful medium and that's why we chose to tell these stories."

She continued, " It's not like acid violence has not existed in the country, it has. It's just spoken about as much as other issues like rape or other issues. It's nice that even Shabana ji had done a movie last year. There have been a couple of them that have been. So, there's no concern."

Chhapaak is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika has stated before that this is her most difficult film to date. In the interview with Masand, she also opened about her depression spiraling during the process of Chhapaak, and needing a counsellor on sets.

Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020.

