    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Deepika Padukone On Chhapaak’s Comparison With Uyare: Every Film Will Have A Different Texture

      By
      |

      Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, the film tells the gut wrenching story of an acid attack survivor.

      The trailer of the film, although much appreciated, made some draw parallels to it with a Malayalam film called 'Uyare'. Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, it also told a story of an acid attack survivor. Deepika is unfazed by these comparisons, and feels everyone has their own unique way of telling a story about the same subject.

      Deepika Responds To Chhapaak’s Comparison With Uyare

      In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika said, "Everyone has a different way of telling it. Today, someone else can get up and decide to make a film on Laxmi or on acid violence. I think every film will have a different texture. I actually feel like it's a good thing. Cinema is such a powerful medium and that's why we chose to tell these stories."

      She continued, " It's not like acid violence has not existed in the country, it has. It's just spoken about as much as other issues like rape or other issues. It's nice that even Shabana ji had done a movie last year. There have been a couple of them that have been. So, there's no concern."

      Chhapaak is inspired by the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika has stated before that this is her most difficult film to date. In the interview with Masand, she also opened about her depression spiraling during the process of Chhapaak, and needing a counsellor on sets.

      Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Says Her Depression Spiralled Again During Chhapaak, Had A Counsellor On Sets

      ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Bonds With Nithya Menen; Netizens Are Impressed!

      Read more about: deepika padukone chhapaak uyare
      Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 23, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue