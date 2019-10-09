Deepika Padukone On Her Bollywood Journey: I Walked Into The Unknown

Deepika Padukone has been ruling the Hindi film industry for a while now. Her talent, charm and beauty have floored Bollywood cinephiles. Apparently, Deepika always knew that she was going to be an actress. She recently opened up that whenever she used to watch cinema as a kid, there was always something familiar about it, and she knew that this was what she was meant to do. Read on.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Deepika said, "I think I just walked into the unknown. We didn't watch too many movies growing up, and most of my childhood went into school coursework, and professional badminton. As a family, we led a very disciplined, structured life. Everything was planned. Cinema didn't feature too much, but whenever it did, it felt familiar. I always felt like this is what I was meant to do. And it all happened very quickly."

Talking about how her Bollywood journey began, she said, "Two years after I became a model, Farah [Khan] offered me Om Shanti Om. The rest of the journey, until a couple of years ago, was really about understanding, absorbing, and discovering Bollywood and myself, and making my mistakes along the way."

Her mistakes strengthened her, and she began to get more comfortable with herself. "I felt I finally understood what the medium really is, and the impact cinema can have on people and society. I began to get more comfortable with myself, and everything just started making sense to me. When you see the film fraternity as an outsider, you imagine it to be a certain way, and I was not fearful anymore," she said.

After Padmaavat, Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and is based on the story of acid attack victim, Laxmi Agarwal. The film is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

MOST READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback To A Fan Telling Him To Burn Ra.One's CDs For Dussehra Will Crack You Up!