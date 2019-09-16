English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Deepika Padukone On Mental Health: Don't Think There's As Much Stigma As There Used To Be 4 Yrs Ago

    By
    |

    When it comes to making people aware of mental health, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, has always been the first to educate people. She has also openly spoken about her battle with depression even when she was at the peak of her career. She stated that she was happy to see that mental health is being openly discussed. However, she stated that there is still a long way to go when it comes to creating more awareness.

    Deepika Padukone On Mental Health: Dont Think Theres As Much Stigma As There Used To Be 4 Yrs Ago

    The 'Om Shanthi Om' actor, who was in New Delhi for the first edition of a lecture series, Live, Love, Laugh, opened about her depression in 2015.

    "I think the conversation has opened up (on mental health). I don't think there's as much stigma as there used to be four years ago. But we certainly have a long way to go in terms of creating more awareness. I think that's where we need to keep the conversation alive," Deepika told reporters.

    She started her career over a decade ago with the super hit movie, Om Shanti Om. She has also opened a foundation to educate people on mental health. 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' was started in 2015 and it creates awareness about stress, anxiety and depression.

    She described her journey 'incredible' as she overcame the struggles she faced in 2016.

    "It's been an incredible journey since we developed our foundation... it's been 4 years now and today we launch our first lecture series and I think we have come a long way and in all certainty we have a long way to go. But I think as far as the conversation around mental health is concerned I think we have come a long way," she said.

    Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Padma Shree awardee Siddhartha Mukherjee delivered the maiden lecture. Deepika's parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala, sister Anisha Padukone, actress Sharmila Tagore also took part in the event.

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

    Read more about: deepika padukone
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue