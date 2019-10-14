Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh: He’s A Different Person Every 6 Months

It is no secret that the gorgeous Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood. A brand in her own right, the Piku beauty is held in high regard due to her outspoken nature and impressive acting chops.

During a recent chat with journalists Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, Deepika praised hubby Ranveer Singh and said the young heartthrob 'gets into the process' while working on a role. She added that, unlike the Befikre hero, Ranbir Kapoor is quite 'spontaneous.'

"Ranbir doesn't really have a process; he is very spontaneous. I have never really seen him 'prepare' for his role as such. He's like me in that respect. Our approach is 50 per cent rehearsed and 50 per cent spontaneous. Ranveer, on the other hand, really gets into the process. He changes everything for the role - right from the car he drives, to the clothes and the perfume he wears," (sic) said Deepika.

Deepika also jokingly said that her relationship with Ranveer has lasted only because he completely 'changes' as a person while moving from one film to the other.

"He's a different person every six months, which is probably one of the reasons why our relationship has lasted so long; I never get bored," quipped Deepika.

On the professional side of things, Deepika is awaiting the release of Chhapaak, featuring her in a shocking new avatar. The film highlights the challenges faced by an acid attack survivor and this has helped it grab plenty of attention. DP will also be seen in Ranveer's '83', which revolves around India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

