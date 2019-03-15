Deepika Padukone On Her Wax Statue At The Madame Tussauds: 'Extremely Overwhelming & A Bit Surreal'

It Was Overwhelming & Surreal, Says Deepika Padukone

"It was extremely overwhelming and almost a bit surreal because, I think, for the first time you get a sense of maybe what people perceive you as. The first time I came here was when my sister and I were little girls with our parents. Usually, you hop on to the red bus that takes you around London and you try and condense all of the sightseeing in one day," said Deepika Padukone to DNA.

My Mother Is The Happiest Woman In The World!

"Also, more than for me, I think, it's my parents who came here 35 years ago. Just yesterday, my mum mentioned that they never thought that their daughter would be here. So, this is an emotional moment for all of us," she said.

For My Family, This Was A Very Important Moment!

"For us, as a family, these moments are important. We try to come together and be there for each other on momentous occasions like this. I am really happy that everyone is here today because I think moments should be shared with your team and family."

Without My Family's Support, I Wouldn't Be Here!

"I don't think I would be here today if it wasn't for how supportive and encouraging they have been. Of course, a large part of it has been because of my body of work and the characters and films that I have been fortunate to be a part of, but I think we don't give our family enough credit. Each one of them has been extremely instrumental in where I am today. It was extremely important for me that they be here to unveil the statue," Deepika Padukone summed it up to DNA.