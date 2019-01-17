Deepika Padukone Posts THIS Adorable Back To School Photo And Hints At Starting Chhapaak’s Filming

Deepika Is In 'Back To School' Mode!

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to post an adorable childhood picture in which she is dressed up in black dungarees holding a lunch bag and is smiling shyly at the camera. She has the haircut that most of us had back in our childhoods, the ‘convenient' mushroom cut that our parents used to opt for. But Deepika looks too cute. She shared this photo and captioned it, "back to school...🎒 #Chhapaak" (sic). Is she hinting that she has started filming for Chhapaak?

She Might Have Started Filming For Chhapaak

Deepika will be seen in Meghana Gulzar's next movie, Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal. "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer," Deepika had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. Deepika will be starring opposite Vikrant Massey in the film.

Deepika Thinks It Is A Great Time For Female Centric Films

Yesterday, Deepika was at the launch of a children's book, ‘The Dot That Went For A Walk', which has a chapter on Deepika's battle against depression. The book has inspiring stories from the lives of 51 women. Talking to the media at the event, Deepika said that it is an exciting time for female centric films. "I think it's amazing and nice for us to say that women centric or female centric films are working at a moment like this when we are talking about female role models. Having said that, when it comes to creativity, we need to look beyond female or male," she said.

'Directors Are Changing Roles And That's Unheard Of'

"We are in place today where directors are changing roles and that's unheard of. If you have script that has male protagonist and suddenly directors are like, 'Let me just flip that. Let me just make that female protagonist and then go to so and so with the film' so, you hear of a film that was offered to a male actor two-three years ago and its coming back to you now with a female protagonist which is a huge achievement," she added.