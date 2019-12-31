    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone Praises Kangana Ranaut’s Panga Trailer; Leaves Rangoli Chandel All Thankful

      Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are often touted as 'rivals'. However, it seems Deepika is completely in awe of Panga trailer featuring Kangana in the lead role. Deepika, who is currently engrossed with the promotion of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, praised Panga trailer and left Rangoli Chandel, the sister/manager of Kangana, all thankful.

      "I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga's trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut's performance, it seems that this film will also be very good," said Deepika.

      When Rangoli came across this statement of Deepika, she acknowledged Deepika's appreciation with folded hands emoticons.

      Meanwhile, Chhapaak, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar, has received a 'U' certificate and was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with no cuts.

      Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Gets 'U' Certificate; Director Meghna Gulzar Says It's A Huge Validation

      Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and is slated to be released on January 10. The fil also casts Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

      Interestingly, Chhapaak will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also casts Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, at the box office.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
