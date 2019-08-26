Deepika, Priyanka Fall Off Forbes Highest-Paid Actresses List; Scarlett Johansson At Top

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra might be global icons today, but unfortunately, when it comes to Forbes highest-paid actresses list, they are nowhere in the list.

The reason being attributed to this is Deepika not having any major release post Padmaavat and Priyanka only making guest appearances in films like A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?

Deepika featured on the highest-paid actresses list in 2016, ranking at no 10 but she fell off the list in 2017.

Coming back to the list, guess who's flying high? None other than Black Widow Scarlett Johansson who made earnings of $56 million (around Rs 400 crore). The Modern Family star Sofia Vergara comes second with USD 44.1 million (around Rs 315 crore).

Reese Witherspoon, with earnings of USD 35 million (around Rs 250 crore) rounds up the first three slots. The fourth and fifth spots are taken by Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston with earnings of $34 million and $28 million respectively.

As far as Indian actors are considered, Akshay Kumar, is relatively doing better, with a ranking of 4 on the men's list.

Coming back to our divas, Deepika Padukone is working on Chhapaak that traces the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. She is also working on '83 alongside hubby Ranveer Singh, which is about India's victory in the 1983 cricket world cup. The movie is slated to hit screens in 2020.

Priyanka Chopra also has her hands full. Next up for the Quantico star is The Sky is Pink, which is about the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhury. The film also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. The Sky Is Pink is slated to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this year. Commercially, the movie is slated to release on October 11.