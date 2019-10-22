Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu To Represent PM Modi's 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' Campaign

Actor Deepika Padukone will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, 'Bharat Ki Laxmi' as the flag bearer. The initiative is being campaigned to celebrate womanhood. Badminton champion PV Sindhu will also take part in the campaign.

Deepika and Sindhu took to their social media pages and shared a video to announce their role in the initiative. In the video, we can see the two icons explaining the initiative. Apparently, it aims at uplifting women and bringing commendable achievements done by women across the country to the limelight.

This Diwali, let us throw light on & celebrate the contribution & accomplishments of the women of our country! #BharatKiLaxmi pic.twitter.com/ePujWeWXfe — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 22, 2019

Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter and announced the news. He tweeted, "India's Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication. Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment. Through this video, @Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi." (sic)

As far as work is concerned, Deepika's 'Chhapaak', in which she will be playing the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal is all set to hit the big screens in 2020. Deepika is also producing the movie, which has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

She will also be seen in '83', along with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh, which is based on the iconic victory of Indian cricket team during the 1983 world cup. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, who lead the Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the West Indies, Deepika plays the role of his wife, Romi Dev.

On the other hand, PV Sindhu recently expressed her interest to see Deepika Padukone playing her role in her biopic. She was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times, "I think Deepika Padukone would be great; she is a very good actor. But then, I think the makers would be the best people to decide whom to cast for the film. I'm definitely happy that this film is happening and looking forward to watching it, like everyone else."

It is to be noted that Deepika Padukone herself was a professional badminton player and her father Prakash Padukone, is a former international badminton champion. The film is expected to roll out by the end of 2019.