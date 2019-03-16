Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Drop Major Couple Goals At The Airport

DeepVeer Make Heads Turn At The Airport

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh take our breath away every time they are seen together. The aura around this Bollywood power couple just sweeps us off our feet. On Saturday morning, Deepika and Ranveer were both snapped at the Mumbai airport, returning to the city with the brightest smiles on their faces. Ranveer wore a denim look by sporting a denim jacket over a brown sweater and ripped jeans to go with it. Deepika, on the other hand, looked chic in a stripped turtleneck sweater and ripped jeans.

The Duo Returned From London

DeepVeer were in London to unveil Deepika's wax statue at the Madam Tussauds. On the work front for Ranveer, he is currently prepping for the role of playing former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, in a biopic being directed by Kabir Khan titled '83. Deepika too will next be seen in a biopic, which is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is going to be based on the life of acid attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Hand In Hand At Airport

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one couple that we can't take our eyes off, and no one can deny the aura of love around them. On Saturday morning, Virat and Anushka too were spotted at the airport, as they arrived to Mumbai city hand in hand. Anushka looked cool in a black crop top which she layered with a denim jacket, and wore a pair of white denims to complete her look. Virat, on the other hand, wore a semi formal look in black stripped shirt and black trousers.

The Two Of Them Were Heads To Bangalore

Anushka and Virat were headed to Bangalore. The two have been on a travel/work spree for quite some time as Anushka has been travelling with her hubby to Australia and New Zealand in the last few months. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the Anand L. Rai's Zero which failed to do well at the box office. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.