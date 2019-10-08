Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dance, Play Cricket At Wrap Party For 83 Team

Actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh threw a party for wrapping up their upcoming movie, 83. The party was attended by the film's crew. Starting from arriving to the venue in co-ordinated outfits to seeing the party through its end, the couple was seen doing their best as hosts.

While Deepika wore a white single-shoulder top and blue high-waist jeans, Ranveer was spotted in a white sweatshirt and grey pants.

A makeshift pitch was created at the venue for the couple to pose for photographs. A large poster was displayed at the venue, which carried photos of all the male actors from the film, who played roles of Indian team cricketers from 1983. Kabir Khan, who has directed the film, was also seen attending the party with his wife and actor Mini Mathur. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala took part in the celebrations along with his wife.

Videos from the event started surfacing online and in no time, they became viral. In the videos, the couple can be seen sharing the limelight as they played a tiny game of 'air-cricket'. While a crew member threw a make-believe ball at Ranveer, he swung his make-believe bat and Deepika, who tried her best to control her laughter, slouched behind Ranveer like a wicket-keeper. Watch it here:

Another video from the night showed Ranveer partying hard. He can be seen taking to the bar and danced with Deepika. Watch the video here:

As far as the film is concerned, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing screen space for the first time post marriage. While Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, his wife Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi. The film is based on Indian cricket team's famous victory against the mighty West Indies in 1983 World Cup final.

Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, 83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others.