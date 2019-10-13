Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Drive Separately To Set, Behave Unlike Husband-Wife When Working

Deepika Padukone, although a big superstar, is very honest about her craft. Much like her husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika likes to be in a certain headspace while she is playing a character. At the MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival, Deepika revealed that sometimes, when she and Ranveer are co-starring, the atmosphere between them is so different that they even drive to the set separately.

Talking to film critic Anupama Chopra, Deepika opened up about how the husband-wife, girlfriend-boyfriend dynamic changes with Ranveer, whenever they are working together. "If you see Ranveer and I on set, we are very different than what we are otherwise. We may not even sometimes drive together because we are in a different head space. It's not on purpose. There's no expectation of behaving like husband and wife or boyfriend and girlfriend when you're working. On '83, I'm not thinking whether he's my husband as there's so much to think about in that moment, the scenes, the lines. Your mind is occupied and you're performing like your character and all those things come into play," she said.

After Padmaavat, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's 83, in which the former plays former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, and the latter plays his on-screen wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika is also geared up for the release of Chhapaak, a film based on acid-attack victim Laxmi Agarwal, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Evidently, Deepika is getting experimental with her roles, and is venturing into new spaces with her film choices. But when she was asked if she would like to do a romantic film any time soon, Deepika said, "I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it's not light. It's quite dark but still in the romance space."

Well, we can't wait to find out which movie that is!

