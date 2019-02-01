Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Head Out To The City; B’Day Girl Amrita Arora Parties With Friends

Deepika & Ranveer's Adorable PDA

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were out and about in Mumbai city on Thursday night. Our paps snapped them at a popular club in Juhu. Ranveer couldn't stop gushing over Deepika as he kissed her on the cheeks. Dressed in a black t-shirt, denims, and white sneakers, Deepika looked too pretty. Ranveer on the other hand, was in his usual quirky avatar, wearing a blue and red sweatshirt with white sweatpants and a snazzy pair of sneakers.

Birthday Girl Amrita Arora Made Heads Turn

Amrita Arora turned 41 on Thursday and the birthday girl headed out to party with her friends and family at the club. Amrita made heads turn in a dark golden shimmery gown. She looked absolutely stunning.

Malaika Arora Looked Utterly Beautiful At Amrita's Party

Amrita's sister Malaika Arora made it to Amrita's birthday bash at the club. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a blue floral printed dress with ruffle detailing. She had on a floral printed white jacket over it.

Farah Khan Also Attended Amrita's Birthday Bash

Farah Khan also made it to Amrita Arora's birthday party on Thursday night. Farah dressed in a long white tunic, denims, and had on a black scarf around her neck.

Karan Johar Snapped At The Same Club

Karan Johar was also snapped at the same club on Thursday night. He too was dressed quirky wearing a floral jacket with black pants and black sneakers. Karan is known for his love for fashion and high street designer brands.

Khushi Kapoor Heads Back After The Club

Khushi Kapoor was snapped by the paparazzi as she was heading back after the club. Khushi donned a casual attire, wearing a black top, high waist denims, and white sneakers.