Deepika Padukone: My Husband Ranveer Singh Is A SILENT MAN At Home

I Don't Know What Happens To Him When He Leaves The House, Says Deepika Padukone

"I don't know what happens when he (Ranveer Singh) leaves the house as he's an extremely different person than which I think also people will start seeing. Like if you see it in his work, which is that there's an extremely quiet side to him, there's an extremely intelligent side to him, there's a very sensitive and emotional side to him, there's a vulnerable childlike innocence, so there are so many facets to him," said Deepika Padukone to TOI.

It's Surprising To Hear That Ranveer Singh Is Silent

It really comes as a surprise to hear Deepika Padukone say that her husband has a silent side. We hope we get to see that on display a few times in public as well. That would, of course, be a big shocker to all his fans.

I'm Loving Married Life, Said Ranveer Singh

In an earlier interview, Ranveer Singh said that he's loving married life. "I'm loving it and highly recommend it. I have been married to Deepika in my head for years now. Just a few months into our relationship, I knew she was the one for me and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. I had committed my life to her well before the rituals. I was waiting for her to be ready for it."

On The Work Front – Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will soon begin the shoot of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, which is based on the real life tragic incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film will be directed by Meghna Gulzar and reports state that Deepika Padukone might co-produce the movie as well.

On The Work Front – Ranveer Singh

After the basking in the success of Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for his upcoming movie '83, which is based on India's cricket world cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev.