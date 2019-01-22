Deepika Padukone REACTS To Being The Most Valued Bollywood Celebrity Of 2018

Deepika Padukone has had quite a year in 2018, on the professional front as well as the personal. In early 2018, Deepika went on to deliver one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Padmaavat. Later in the year, she got married to the love of her life, Ranveer Singh, in the most beautiful, lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. They are definitely the 'it' couple in Bollywood right now. To top it all, a New York based financial services company has named Deepika as the most valued Bollywod celebrity of 2018. Wow! Way to go Deepika! Read what she has to say about this.

Deepika Padukone has been placed second after Indian skip Virat Kohli, in the list of celebs with the highest brand value. When asked for her reaction to this by Times Now, an overwhelmed Deepika said, "The past year has been extremely special for me, professionally as well as personally. While it is an honour just being a part of a list such as this, to see my name feature on the top is certainly overwhelming! It is rewarding to know that people acknowledge and value your efforts and hard work." Deepika has overtaken top superstars of Bollywood such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan on the list.

After Padmaavat, Deepika will be seen on the big screen in Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. Deepika will be wearing the producer's hat for the first time for this film. Tweeting about the movie, Deepika had said, "A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @masseysahib@foxstarhindi." She might have started filming for the movie.

