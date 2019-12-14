    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone Receives Crystal Award By WEF For Her Contribution To Mental Health Awareness

      Deepika Padukone will be honoured with the 26th Crystal Award by the World Economic Forum (WEF), along with three other artists. Deepika has been recognised for her contributions to raise awareness regarding mental health. The award celebrates artists and cultural leaders who inspire people towards inclusive and sustainable change.

      Deepika Wins Crystal Award By World Economic Forum

      Deepika was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014. She strived, not only to overcome her mental illness, but to also use her influence to make positive impact on the millions suffering the illness. This led to her founding, 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' in 2015, which aims to give hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety and depression.

      IANS quoted Deepika Padukone as saying, "With more than 300 million people suffering with the illness, depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability in the world today and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease. It is therefore increasingly clear that, now more than ever before, we need to aggressively address what is an invisible and overlooked health and social burden."

      "I am humbled and deeply honoured to be chosen for this year's Crystal Award and dedicate the award to the millions around the world who experience stress, anxiety and depression and other forms of mental illness," she added.

      Australian artist Lynette Walworth, Chinese media personality Jin Xing, and Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates are the other recipients of the award this year. The winner will be honoured during the opening session of the WEF Annual Meeting 2020 in Switzerland, on January 20, 2020.

      In the past, personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Margaret Atwood, and Sir David Attenborough have been recipients of the Crystal Award.

