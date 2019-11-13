Deepika Padukone Reveals How Hubby Ranveer Singh Has Been Prepping For Their Wedding Anniversary
Last year in November, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding was one of the most anticipated events of the year. Later, when the couple shared clicks from their wedding album, fans couldn't get enough of their enticing chemistry. Speaking about their wedding, Ranveer and Deepika exchanged wedding vows as per Konkani and Sindhi traditions.
As the adorable couple is all set to ring in their first wedding anniversary tomorrow (November 14), Deepika took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of how her hubby dearest has been prepping for the special occasion.
Ranveer Singh Enjoys Some Spa Time
Deepika Padukone shared a picture on her social media page where Ranveer is seen enjoying some spa time. It looks like the 'Padmaavat' actor shared this selfie with a face mask to Deepika and the actress in turn, shared it with her Instafam.
Ranveer-Deepika Plan To Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary In A Divine Way
As per the latest reports, Ranveer and Deepika will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a visit to the Tirupati Tirumala and Padmavathi temple tomorrow (November 14), which will be followed by a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 15.
Deepika Padukone's 'Sick' Selfie
Meanwhile, the couple recently attended a friend's wedding in Bengaluru. Upon their return, Deepika fell ill after having too much fun at her bestie's wedding and even posted a 'sick' selfie with a thermometer sticker. She captioned the post, "When you have too much fun at your best friends wedding."
On The Work Front
Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports-drama '83 where he is playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. Besides this film, he is also a part of Yash Raj Film's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' and has a pivotal role in '83 as well.
Deepika Padukone Reveals Why She Didn't Opt For A Live-In With Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone Did The Weirdest Thing At Her Bachelorette Party!