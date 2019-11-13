Deepika Padukone Reveals How Hubby Ranveer Singh Has Been Prepping For Their Wedding Anniversary

Ranveer Singh Enjoys Some Spa Time

Deepika Padukone shared a picture on her social media page where Ranveer is seen enjoying some spa time. It looks like the 'Padmaavat' actor shared this selfie with a face mask to Deepika and the actress in turn, shared it with her Instafam.

Ranveer-Deepika Plan To Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary In A Divine Way

As per the latest reports, Ranveer and Deepika will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a visit to the Tirupati Tirumala and Padmavathi temple tomorrow (November 14), which will be followed by a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 15.

Deepika Padukone's 'Sick' Selfie

Meanwhile, the couple recently attended a friend's wedding in Bengaluru. Upon their return, Deepika fell ill after having too much fun at her bestie's wedding and even posted a 'sick' selfie with a thermometer sticker. She captioned the post, "When you have too much fun at your best friends wedding."

On The Work Front

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports-drama '83 where he is playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. Besides this film, he is also a part of Yash Raj Film's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' and has a pivotal role in '83 as well.