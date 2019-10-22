Deepika Padukone Reveals How She Bagged Her Bollywood Debut Film Without An Audition!

Did You Know This?

Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone were supposed to work on a project together before Om Shanti Shanti. Unfortunately, it got shelved.

Deepika Was Offered The Lead Role Without An Audition

The choreographer-turned director called in Deepika for a few meetings and a "look test," which would transform her into the style of a 1970s star. "When she wore that costume and that hairstyle, she looked stunning," recalled Farah to the magazine adding that she offered her the role without any audition.

Farah Khan Walks Down The Memory Lane

"Everybody said, 'What's wrong with you? Any top actress in the country would give an arm and a leg to do this movie. I said, 'No, I want to launch her," recalled the 'Tees Maar Khan' director.

It's All About Gut Feeling

Deepika told the magazine, "I should go back and ask them, 'What were you guys thinking? Why did you not audition me? Why did you risk crores of rupees on me?'" To which, Khan replied, "I just had a gut feeling."

Deepika Was Nervous On The First Day Of Shooting

Revealing how the actress was visibly shaking on the first day of shoot, Farah said, "For the first time I realized, 'Oh, my God, she's nervous. Because she always took everything in stride. If she had butterflies in her stomach, it never showed on her face."