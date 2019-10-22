Deepika Padukone Reveals How She Bagged Her Bollywood Debut Without An Audition!
With her charming looks and impressive acting chops, Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood today. She has also made us proud on the international circuit with her stunning red carpet appearances. Twelve years ago, the actress plunged into the film industry with Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and since then, there's been no looking back for her.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Deepika spoke about how she landed her first lead role without an audition.
Did You Know This?
Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone were supposed to work on a project together before Om Shanti Shanti. Unfortunately, it got shelved.
Deepika Was Offered The Lead Role Without An Audition
The choreographer-turned director called in Deepika for a few meetings and a "look test," which would transform her into the style of a 1970s star. "When she wore that costume and that hairstyle, she looked stunning," recalled Farah to the magazine adding that she offered the role without any audition.
Farah Khan Walks Down Memory Lane
"Everybody said, 'What's wrong with you? Any top actress in the country would give an arm and a leg to do this movie. I said, 'No, I want to launch her," recalled the 'Tees Maar Khan' director.
It's All About The Gut Feeling
Deepika told the magazine, "I should go back and ask them, 'What were you guys thinking? Why did you not audition me? Why did you risk crores of rupees on me?'" To which, Khan replied, "I just had a gut feeling."
Deepika Was Nervous On The First Day Of Shoot
Revealing how the actress was visibly shaking on the first day of shoot, Farah said, "For the first time I realized, 'Oh, my God, she's nervous. Because she always took everything in stride. If she had butterflies in her stomach, it never showed on her face."
'Om Shanti Om' ended up earning 12 Filmfare Award nominations. Deepika also took home the coveted black lady as the 'Best Newcomer'.
Deepika Padukone Did The Weirdest Thing At Her Bachelorette Party!