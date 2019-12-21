    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Deepika Padukone Reveals The Secret Behind Picture Perfect Marriage with Ranveer Singh

      Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been one of the most beloved couples in the industry, they are often seen supporting each other's work as well as respecting personal opinions. The two recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary along with their family members. Deepika when earlier spotted at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards looked stunning in a floral red sari with her hair tied in a bun. During interaction the actress went on to reveal the secret behind their picture-perfect marriage.

      When asked about how she manages home and her professional life, Deepika revealed, "You have to respect each other and respect the fact that our careers are very, very important to us. But at the same time, you got to make time for each other... That's something where we are on the same page. It is important for us to spend quality time with each other and our family and friends. So we make the time for that. We are in the same profession and understand each other's professional demands and we work around it."

      A video of the conversation was shared on social media by a photojournalist. In the video, she can be seen talking about having a relationship which isn't much different than the kind others have, she said, "There are a lot of married couples here, everyone is equally busy and I don't think our lives are very different from anyone else's." Take a look:

      Deepika is currently gearing up for the release of Chhapaak, she just released the film's trailer and stunned the audience with her look in the film. Based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, it will follow her struggle in winning her life back after the attack. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. It is scheduled to release next year on January 10, alongside Rajinikanth's Darbar and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

      One of her awaited big screen appearances, however, is 83' which will reunite the actress with husband Ranveer Singh. She will be playing Ranveer's on-screen wife Romi Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan 83' will hit theatres in March 2020.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 14:47 [IST]
