Deepika Padukone Reveals Why She Didn't Opt For A Live-In With Ranveer Singh

They can well be called the hottest couple of Bollywood. We are talking about none other than Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In a recent interview to Harper's Bazaar, Deepika revealed why she didn't opt for a live-in relationship with Ranveer. "If we had started living together earlier, then what would we be discovering later on?" she said.

Further elaborating, she said, "That's what this year has been-living together and discovering each other. I like to say we made the best decision of our lives. I know people are cynical about marriage, but that hasn't been our experience. We believe in the institution, and we're enjoying every bit of it."

Deepika will next be seen in '83 alongside Ranveer. The film chronicles India's iconic victory in the 1983 cricket world cup. While Ranveer is seen as Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev. Speaking of what drew her to the part, she said, "Athletes are constantly travelling, and when you see their success, not often do you also see the kinds of sacrifices their family makes. But I've seen it so closely, and that's what drew me to this movie and to this part."

Not just '83, Deepika will also be seen as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Chappaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone and Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios, the movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Vikrant Massey plays one of the key roles in the film.

So, are you excited about Deepika's forthcoming films? Let us know in the comment section below.