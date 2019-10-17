Deepika Padukone ROASTS Ranveer Singh For His Cheeky Comment: 'Ghar Aaja, Main Batati Hoon'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to make us go 'awww' all the way with their cute PDA. The lovebirds always gush about each other and it melts our hearts. Another reason why we absolutely love this couple is for their flirty comments on each other's social media posts.

Recently, Ranveer left a cheeky comment on Deepika's picture on Instagram and the 'Chhapaak' actress had a perfect comeback for it. It so happened that Deepika shared a close-up click of herself and guess what, like always, Ranveer dropped a cheeky comment, which left everyone in splits.

Responding to one close-up image of Deepika, he wrote, "Aur paas". His comment got over 15,000 'likes'. Well, Deepika had the perfect comeback for her hubby dearest as she replied, "Accha, Ghar aaja, Mein Batati Hoon," as she posted a broom emoji alongside it. Deepika's reply won the hearts of netizens. One of them wrote, "Yaaaay epic answer @deepikapadukone."

Speaking about films, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' where she essays the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey. Besides this movie, the 'Ram-Leela' actress will also be seen opposite her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83.

Further, there are talks about her starring in Luv Ranjan's next alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The makers are yet to make any official announcement.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83 where he is essaying the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. Apart from this movie, Ranveer will also be seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.

