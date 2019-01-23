Deepika Padukone’s Rocker-Chic Airport Look; Aamir Khan Carries A Pillow To Snuggle For His Travel

Raising The Glam Factor

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport in the early hours of Wednesday. She looked totally cool in a rocker-chic avatar. She sported a long hooded sweater paired with black stockings, and she wore a cool black bomber jacket with zipper details. She finished her look with a pair of black 90's style sunglasses and her signature red lips. Deepika was returning from a work trip to Paris where she shot for a brand endorsement.

Who Doesn't Like To Travel Comfortably?

Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, was also spotted at the airport today. Aamir sported a casual look in a light blue shirt, black pants, and a hat. He was carrying a huge fluffy pink pillow with him. It looked like he was all ready to snuggle up on his flight, and travel super comfortably. Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao recently hosted a special screening of his film Rubaru Roshni for their industry friends. The film will be screened on Star Plus on Republic Day.

Sara Spotted At A Dance Studio

Sara Ali Khan was snapped at a dance studio on Wednesday afternoon. Sara sported a casual look wearing a lime green graphic tank top, black shorts and baby pink sneakers. Sara, who is often spotted in a no makeup look, carried a fresh face today too as she smiled for the shutterbugs.

Kangana Looks Totally Royal At Amrapali Manikarnika Collection Unveiling

Kangana Ranaut is all set for the release of her film Manikarnika this Friday. Today, she unveiled the first look of jewelry brand Amrapali's Manikarnika collection. Kangana looked totally royal in a sheer golden - beige saree, teamed with a black blouse. She wore two statement neck pieces for the event which gave her a very aristocratic look.